Eminence Capital LP Reduces Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825,346 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,697,058 shares during the period. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Eminence Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 4.69% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $198,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,498.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ATMU

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 1,973 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $109,975.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,803.34. The trade was a 8.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Masters sold 2,890 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $130,772.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,971,949.75. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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