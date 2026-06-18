Eminence Capital LP Sells 277,223 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Eminence Capital LP decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 277,223 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of MongoDB worth $65,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,763,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,872,000 after buying an additional 189,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,029,000 after buying an additional 141,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

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MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $334.69 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $444.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $301.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.57, a PEG ratio of 1,258.00 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $3,539,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 983,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,005,365.56. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,095. This trade represents a 43.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 137,616 shares of company stock worth $49,371,944 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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