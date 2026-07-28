Emmett Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,500 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Emmett Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.5% of Emmett Investment Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 84.48%.

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Philip Morris International Wins FDA Modified Risk Status For ZYN In The US

The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. The Sharpest Exchanges From PM's Earnings Call

Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. Negative Sentiment: PMI lowered its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time this year. The reduction was primarily tied to less favorable currency assumptions, but repeated guidance cuts remain a risk to earnings expectations and valuation. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here