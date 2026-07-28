Emmett Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company $NYT

Emmett Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises about 5.8% of Emmett Investment Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emmett Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of New York Times worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,211,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,805,000 after buying an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $351,664,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,027,198 shares of the company's stock worth $348,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. New York Times's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times's payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong operating performance supports the investment case. NYT’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share versus a $0.49 consensus estimate and revenue of $712.2 million, up 12% year over year. The company’s broad mix of news, sports and lifestyle coverage—including live reporting on European wildfires, the Iran conflict and major U.S. business developments—continues to support the value of its subscription and digital journalism platform. Wildfires Live Updates: New Heat Wave Could Worsen France and Spain’s ‘Unprecedented’ Fire Season

NYT’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share versus a $0.49 consensus estimate and revenue of $712.2 million, up 12% year over year. The company’s broad mix of news, sports and lifestyle coverage—including live reporting on European wildfires, the Iran conflict and major U.S. business developments—continues to support the value of its subscription and digital journalism platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis characterizes the business as strong. A Seeking Alpha article argues that New York Times fundamentals and growth remain favorable, potentially helping explain buying interest in the shares. The New York Times: The Business Is Strong, The Stock Is The Question

A Seeking Alpha article argues that New York Times fundamentals and growth remain favorable, potentially helping explain buying interest in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the latest articles are editorial content rather than corporate news. Coverage of daylight-saving time, entertainment, sports, politics and international events may support audience engagement, but it does not provide a material update on NYT’s revenue outlook, subscriber trends or costs. Should We Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?

Coverage of daylight-saving time, entertainment, sports, politics and international events may support audience engagement, but it does not provide a material update on NYT’s revenue outlook, subscriber trends or costs. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains the principal concern. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 31 and the stock below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, investors may question whether expected growth is already reflected in the price. The recent analyst framing—“the business is strong, the stock is the question”—highlights this risk.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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