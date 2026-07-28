Emmett Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Emmett Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C makes up approximately 3.3% of Emmett Investment Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Emmett Investment Management LP's holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $857,803,000 after acquiring an additional 551,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,721,823 shares of the company's stock worth $392,667,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,603,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,708,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,231 shares of the company's stock worth $171,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,908,977 shares of the company's stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Trading Up 3.3%

LLYVK opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $108.97.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLYVK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report).

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