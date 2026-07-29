Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires 98,714 Shares of CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,575 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned about 1.00% of CryoPort worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CryoPort by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 30.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company's stock.

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CryoPort Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. CryoPort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CryoPort from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised CryoPort from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CryoPort

Insider Activity at CryoPort

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 169,427 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $2,756,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,787,259.50. This trade represents a 60.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 33,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $486,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,587,633.93. The trade was a 23.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,515. Insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc NASDAQ: CYRX is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort's product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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