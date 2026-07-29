Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys 2,919 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.6% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1%

LLY opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,041.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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