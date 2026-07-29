Empire Financial Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lowered its position in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Get Astrazeneca alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrazeneca presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Astrazeneca Plc has a one year low of $145.14 and a one year high of $212.71. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.95.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 billion. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 17.02%.Astrazeneca's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrazeneca Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.

While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here