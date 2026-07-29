Empire Financial Management Company LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 73,010 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 55,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,855,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $52,112,000 after acquiring an additional 175,560 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of PFE opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Pfizer to beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by favorable earnings expectations and improving revenue trends. The prospect of another earnings surprise may be encouraging investors ahead of the report. Pfizer Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Pfizer to beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by favorable earnings expectations and improving revenue trends. The prospect of another earnings surprise may be encouraging investors ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating the tablet formulation of ibuzatrelvir, an antiviral candidate. While early-stage data do not establish commercial success, the update represents progress in Pfizer’s pipeline and could support longer-term growth expectations. Pfizer Fine Tunes Ibuzatrelvir Tablet

Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating the tablet formulation of ibuzatrelvir, an antiviral candidate. While early-stage data do not establish commercial success, the update represents progress in Pfizer’s pipeline and could support longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: The FDA’s priority review of TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI for an earlier prostate-cancer setting could expand Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Investors may view the opportunity as a potential offset to declining legacy and COVID-related products. FDA Priority Review of TALZENNA

The FDA’s priority review of TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI for an earlier prostate-cancer setting could expand Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Investors may view the opportunity as a potential offset to declining legacy and COVID-related products. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted Pfizer’s discounted valuation and argued that its patent-cliff concerns may already be reflected in the share price. This value-investing narrative likely contributed to buying interest. Pfizer Valuation and Patent Cliff Analysis

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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