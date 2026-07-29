Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RIGL

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Rigel Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Empire Financial Management cut its Rigel Pharmaceuticals position by 40.6% in the first quarter, selling 31,000 shares and retaining 45,445 shares valued at approximately $1.23 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant at 66.23%, with several funds increasing stakes or initiating new positions; a company director also sold 2,500 shares to cover tax withholding obligations.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with Rigel carrying an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of $54.50. The company’s latest quarterly results missed estimates, reporting $0.44 in EPS versus $0.80 expected and revenue of $58.82 million versus $62.40 million forecast.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,445 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,366 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,310 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,065 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $317,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,375. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 121.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel's lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Rigel Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rigel Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines