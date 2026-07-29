Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 7,623 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 576,959 shares of the company's stock worth $60,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 97,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 252,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 23,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,301,744 shares of the company's stock worth $137,022,000 after purchasing an additional 320,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

More Merck & Co., Inc. News

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Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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