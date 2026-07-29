Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Regeneron’s second-quarter performance to be supported by continued demand for Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo. Investors will also watch for updates on share repurchases, earnings guidance and the broader development pipeline. Will REGN's Q2 Earnings Get a Boost From Dupixent and Eylea HD?

Analysts expect Regeneron’s second-quarter performance to be supported by continued demand for Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo. Investors will also watch for updates on share repurchases, earnings guidance and the broader development pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Regeneron and certain executives. The cases generally cover investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026, with September 14, 2026, cited as the lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices primarily repeat earlier allegations and are not new operating developments. Faruqi & Faruqi Equity Action Notice

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Regeneron and certain executives. The cases generally cover investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026, with September 14, 2026, cited as the lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices primarily repeat earlier allegations and are not new operating developments. Negative Sentiment: The legal actions stem from disclosures about Regeneron’s Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial. Reports allege that investors were not fully informed as the trial moved from delayed event accruals to a protocol amendment and ultimately failed to meet its primary endpoint. The trial failure reportedly contributed to an approximately 9%–10% share-price decline and erased about $11 billion in market value, raising concerns about pipeline execution and potential litigation costs. Hagens Berman Regeneron Trial Alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $695.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $637.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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