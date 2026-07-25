Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,494 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 100,927 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC's holdings in Mplx were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mplx from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.15). Mplx had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 36.38%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Mplx's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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