Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,784 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $936.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $931.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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