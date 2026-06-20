Employees Provident Fund Board Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,134,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $203,533,000. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Employees Provident Fund Board's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Employees Provident Fund Board owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here