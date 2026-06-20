Employees Provident Fund Board Acquires Shares of 113,560 Stryker Corporation $SYK

Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,560 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $39,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 0.3%

Stryker stock opened at $308.62 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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