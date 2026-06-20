Employees Provident Fund Board Invests $111.06 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,059,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $111,062,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned approximately 0.10% of Bristol Myers Squibb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,285,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after buying an additional 16,332,924 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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