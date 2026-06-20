Employees Provident Fund Board Makes New Investment in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,500 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,071,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned 0.08% of Equifax as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.31. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.95 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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