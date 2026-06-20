Employees Provident Fund Board Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $31,232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $704.35 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $690.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.38 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here