Employees Provident Fund Board Purchases New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned approximately 0.07% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $153,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,167 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $589,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $124.91 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.Akamai Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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