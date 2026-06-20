Employees Provident Fund Board Takes $123.93 Million Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 704,196 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $123,931,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned 0.48% of Biogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 408.2% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 1,793.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,122 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 12.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 161,195 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Get Biogen alerts: Sign Up

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $196.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $205.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen’s planned RayThera acquisition expands its immunology pipeline with multiple anti-inflammatory assets, which could improve future growth opportunities and make the company less dependent on a single therapeutic area. Reuters article

Biogen’s planned RayThera acquisition expands its immunology pipeline with multiple anti-inflammatory assets, which could improve future growth opportunities and make the company less dependent on a single therapeutic area. Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy rating and set a $255 price target, signaling that some analysts see the deal as supportive of Biogen’s long-term earnings potential. TipRanks article

Needham reiterated a rating and set a price target, signaling that some analysts see the deal as supportive of Biogen’s long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Biogen to $224 from $206, which may have helped reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga article

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Biogen to from $206, which may have helped reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Biogen shares were also reported to be outperforming peers even as broader healthcare stocks declined, suggesting relative strength rather than a company-specific selloff. MarketWatch article

Biogen shares were also reported to be outperforming peers even as broader healthcare stocks declined, suggesting relative strength rather than a company-specific selloff. Negative Sentiment: An investor alert from Pomerantz LLP disclosed an investigation into claims on behalf of Biogen investors, which could add legal overhang and keep some pressure on sentiment. PR Newswire article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here