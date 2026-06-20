Employees Provident Fund Board Takes Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 421,741 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $147,605,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock valued at $562,109,000 after buying an additional 1,573,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Article Title

Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Article Title

Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation.

Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Article Title

Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted Adobe stock falling alongside other software names amid a broader selloff in subscription software, suggesting the market is rotating away from the group despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 0.2%

ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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