Employees Provident Fund Board Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,190,029 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $145,352,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned 0.57% of DexCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.DexCom's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,704. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock worth $3,343,977. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price objective on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.83.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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