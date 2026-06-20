Employees Provident Fund Board Takes Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $27,051,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned about 0.16% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3%

GPC opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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