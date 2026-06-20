Employees Provident Fund Board Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 466,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $57,197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $123.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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