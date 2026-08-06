Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 20,542 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) by 8,453.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Copa worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Copa by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Copa

Here are the key news stories impacting Copa this week:

Positive Sentiment: July 2026 passenger traffic increased at a double-digit rate, signaling continued demand for Copa’s Latin American air-travel network and supporting expectations for solid near-term revenue. Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for July 2026

July 2026 passenger traffic increased at a double-digit rate, signaling continued demand for Copa’s Latin American air-travel network and supporting expectations for solid near-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Copa reported second-quarter revenue growth of 25.7% year over year, reflecting strong operating activity and the resilience of its business model despite a significantly higher jet-fuel-price environment. The company also reported an 18.76% net margin and 26.01% return on equity. Copa Holdings Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results

Copa reported second-quarter revenue growth of 25.7% year over year, reflecting strong operating activity and the resilience of its business model despite a significantly higher jet-fuel-price environment. The company also reported an 18.76% net margin and 26.01% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s valuation remains relatively moderate, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, while shares are trading above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This may reinforce investor momentum, although airline earnings remain sensitive to fuel prices and demand conditions.

The stock’s valuation remains relatively moderate, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, while shares are trading above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This may reinforce investor momentum, although airline earnings remain sensitive to fuel prices and demand conditions. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.67 per share, below the $1.88 analyst consensus and sharply lower than $3.61 per share a year earlier. The earnings shortfall highlights margin pressure, particularly from higher jet-fuel costs, despite the strong revenue increase. Copa Holdings Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPA

Copa Stock Performance

CPA opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $160.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.21). Copa had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Copa's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Copa's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

Further Reading

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