Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 24,983 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $67,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $417.00 to $400.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.82 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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