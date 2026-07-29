Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 34,389 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 157.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $305.04 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.35 and a 200 day moving average of $300.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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