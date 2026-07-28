Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 44,961 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 210.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,280 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 44,961 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Intuit Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Rosen Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Intuit Class Action Lawsuit Notice

The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An investment-fund review says Intuit has lost investor appeal because of concerns about AI disruption and future earnings, signaling that valuation and competitive-growth risks remain overhangs despite the recent rebound. Intuit Lost Appeal on AI Disruption and Earnings Concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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