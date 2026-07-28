Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 5,126 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,159 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $26,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,201,329,000 after buying an additional 887,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $215.08 and its 200 day moving average is $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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