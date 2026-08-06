Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355,076 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.28% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 384.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,122,725 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 890,959 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,765 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 688,130 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,690 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 469,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,690,697 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 442,592 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.65 million.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Capitol Federal Financial's payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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