Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,842 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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