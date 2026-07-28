Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 505.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,488 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 276,761 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $30,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Welch Group LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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