Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ES stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.61%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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