Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,760 shares of the coal producer's stock after acquiring an additional 192,153 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Peabody Energy worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,135,096 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,978 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $283,129,000 after purchasing an additional 306,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,233,585 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $205,429,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,916,934 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors who purchased BTU shares between October 14, 2024, and May 4, 2026, may be eligible to seek compensation or participate in the case. However, this potential recovery does not represent a benefit to Peabody itself.

Investors who purchased BTU shares between October 14, 2024, and May 4, 2026, may be eligible to seek compensation or participate in the case. However, this potential recovery does not represent a benefit to Peabody itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms reminded shareholders that August 24, 2026, is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, increasing visibility around the litigation but largely repeating previously reported information. Rosen Law Firm Peabody Energy deadline announcement

Multiple firms reminded shareholders that August 24, 2026, is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, increasing visibility around the litigation but largely repeating previously reported information. Neutral Sentiment: Peabody is scheduled to report second-quarter results, giving investors a near-term opportunity to assess production, mine performance, and management’s response to the allegations.

Peabody is scheduled to report second-quarter results, giving investors a near-term opportunity to assess production, mine performance, and management’s response to the allegations. Negative Sentiment: The filed lawsuit alleges that Peabody misled investors about the expected production, longwall ramp-up, operating status, and 2026 production guidance at its Centurion metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations have not been proven. Robbins LLP Peabody Energy class action announcement

The filed lawsuit alleges that Peabody misled investors about the expected production, longwall ramp-up, operating status, and 2026 production guidance at its Centurion metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of announcements from several investor-rights firms reinforces the litigation overhang and may weigh on BTU while investors await details on Centurion’s production outlook and the company’s financial results. Hagens Berman Peabody Energy investigation

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.0%

BTU stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Peabody Energy Corporation has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $41.14.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $973.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.42 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's payout ratio is currently -30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial lowered Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTU

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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