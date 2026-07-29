Empowered Funds LLC Buys 108,402 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,610 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 108,402 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 125.8% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,191,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,631,038 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $71,978,000 after acquiring an additional 179,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $435.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and analyst support: Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Intel Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Going On

Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Positive Sentiment: Improving data-center economics: Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Intel's Server Pricing Power Shows Sharp Improvement

Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Positive Sentiment: Foundry and packaging progress: Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Can Intel's Advanced Packaging Tie-Up With Lens Technology Aid Shares?

Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains the key test: Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Intel’s Capex Plans Offer a Quiet Positive for the Foundry Business

Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide risk aversion: Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking concerns: After a major rally earlier in 2026, investors are questioning whether Intel’s recovery is already priced in. Concerns about elevated valuation, potential Federal Reserve surprises and the timing of earnings growth are encouraging profit-taking despite the strong quarter.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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