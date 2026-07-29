Empowered Funds LLC Buys 14,290 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,714 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 1.29% of Blue Bird worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,950 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Blue Bird's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital cut shares of Blue Bird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Blue Bird from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Blue Bird from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation NASDAQ: BLBD is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company's core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

See Also

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