Empowered Funds LLC Buys 152,498 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,573 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 152,498 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $121.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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