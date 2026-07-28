Empowered Funds LLC Buys 21,992 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,709 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $34,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $270.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.64. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $260.96 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Benzinga report

UBS maintained a rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Fast Food At Bargain Prices: McDonald’s

A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. McDonald’s Beats Stock Market Upswing

The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. UBS expects sluggish Q2 same-store sales

UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. Negative Sentiment: UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating.

UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent consumer complaints alleging “shrinkflation” involving smaller drink portions could create reputational and value-perception risks, although the reports appear anecdotal rather than a confirmed financial impact. McDonald’s shrinkflation complaints

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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