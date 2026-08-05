Empowered Funds LLC Buys 71,990 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,830 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in UiPath were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in UiPath by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company's stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.80.

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UiPath Trading Up 7.9%

UiPath stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $418.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.54 million. UiPath had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. UiPath's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Further Reading

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