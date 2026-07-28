Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,271 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 31,587 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 161.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $315.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $286.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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