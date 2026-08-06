Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 1,031.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,682 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,232 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in KBR were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,826.88. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shad E. Evans bought 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 43,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This represents a 23.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $36.33 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. KBR's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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