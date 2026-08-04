Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,147 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,015 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,048,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $183,172,000 after purchasing an additional 402,008 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $7,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $279,145,000 after purchasing an additional 503,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,497,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.5%

FCN opened at $158.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of -0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 6.44%.The firm had revenue of $993.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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