Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,936 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $296.38 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.82 and a 1-year high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Key Headlines Impacting Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: ITW reported adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share versus the $2.80 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, ahead of the $4.19 billion expected. EPS increased 10.1% from the prior-year quarter. Reuters: Illinois Tool Works raises annual profit forecast on strong industrial demand

ITW reported adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share versus the $2.80 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, ahead of the $4.19 billion expected. EPS increased 10.1% from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved: Operating income reached a record $1.15 billion, up 7.4%, and operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million, supporting more than $1.2 billion of dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. Quiver Quantitative: Illinois Tool Works Reports Record Q2 Operating Income

Operating income reached a record $1.15 billion, up 7.4%, and operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million, supporting more than $1.2 billion of dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance increased to $11.35–$11.55 from the prior outlook, while organic revenue growth guidance rose to 3%–4% and total revenue growth to 4%–5%. Strength in Welding, Test & Measurement and Electronics, and Polymers & Fluids helped drive the upgrade. The company also expects approximately $1.5 billion of share repurchases. ITW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance increased to $11.35–$11.55 from the prior outlook, while organic revenue growth guidance rose to 3%–4% and total revenue growth to 4%–5%. Strength in Welding, Test & Measurement and Electronics, and Polymers & Fluids helped drive the upgrade. The company also expects approximately $1.5 billion of share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Market backdrop remains supportive but risks remain: Reports pointed to improving U.S. manufacturing conditions and stronger capital-expenditure demand. However, ITW cited raw-material costs, pricing timing, tariffs, foreign exchange and broader industrial conditions as potential sources of volatility. Its median analyst price target of $291 is also below the recently reported trading level, suggesting expectations may already reflect much of the good news. The Motley Fool: Here's Why Illinois Tool Works Stock Popped Higher

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

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