Empowered Funds LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,381 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,991 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Omnicom Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue and organic growth: Second-quarter reported revenue reached $6.6 billion, up 63.4% year over year, while core-operations revenue was $6.0 billion, including 6.1% organic growth. The results exceeded the $6.44 billion analyst revenue estimate. Omnicom Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter reported revenue reached $6.6 billion, up 63.4% year over year, while core-operations revenue was $6.0 billion, including 6.1% organic growth. The results exceeded the $6.44 billion analyst revenue estimate. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: Non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $2.65, up from $2.05 a year earlier and slightly above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.64. Adjusted EBITA was approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% core-operations margin. Omnicom Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $2.65, up from $2.05 a year earlier and slightly above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.64. Adjusted EBITA was approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% core-operations margin. Positive Sentiment: Merger and capital-return optimism: Management highlighted momentum following the IPG combination. Previously disclosed expected cost synergies have increased to $1.5 billion by mid-2028 from an original $750 million target, while a $5 billion repurchase program—including a $2.5 billion accelerated buyback—supports earnings-per-share potential. Omnicom Reports Strong Q2 Results After IPG Merger

Management highlighted momentum following the IPG combination. Previously disclosed expected cost synergies have increased to $1.5 billion by mid-2028 from an original $750 million target, while a $5 billion repurchase program—including a $2.5 billion accelerated buyback—supports earnings-per-share potential. Neutral Sentiment: Reported versus adjusted results: Diluted GAAP EPS was $2.08, compared with $2.65 on an adjusted basis, reflecting merger-related and other adjustments. Investors will likely monitor integration costs and whether projected synergies translate into sustained margin expansion. Omnicom Earnings Report and Conference Call

Diluted GAAP EPS was $2.08, compared with $2.65 on an adjusted basis, reflecting merger-related and other adjustments. Investors will likely monitor integration costs and whether projected synergies translate into sustained margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Small consensus comparison risk: One reported analyst benchmark placed EPS at $2.67, making the $2.65 adjusted result a slight miss, although the company exceeded the Zacks estimate and delivered substantially higher revenue. Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group Stock Up 4.7%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 221.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.02). Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is 820.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading

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