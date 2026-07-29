Empowered Funds LLC Has $18.21 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 188.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,190 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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