Empowered Funds LLC Has $19.33 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 121,837 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 4,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $422,079.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,037,204.08. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $208,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,216.98. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,005 shares of company stock worth $1,733,892. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9%

SCHW stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planned $20 billion share repurchase: Charles Schwab reportedly plans to buy back $20 billion of its stock, a substantial capital-allocation commitment that could reduce shares outstanding, support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash-generation outlook. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Charles Schwab reportedly plans to buy back $20 billion of its stock, a substantial capital-allocation commitment that could reduce shares outstanding, support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash-generation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to favor SCHW as a growth stock: Charles Schwab was included among analysts’ preferred growth names, reflecting confidence in demand trends and longer-term catalysts. The view is consistent with the company’s latest quarterly performance, which included earnings and revenue above consensus and 20.9% year-over-year revenue growth. Best Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

Charles Schwab was included among analysts’ preferred growth names, reflecting confidence in demand trends and longer-term catalysts. The view is consistent with the company’s latest quarterly performance, which included earnings and revenue above consensus and 20.9% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Retail investor sentiment is improving: Schwab executive James Kostulias said bullishness among retail traders is rising. Greater investor participation and trading activity could support Schwab’s brokerage-related revenue and asset-gathering trends. Charles Schwab executive discusses rising retail bullishness

Schwab executive James Kostulias said bullishness among retail traders is rising. Greater investor participation and trading activity could support Schwab’s brokerage-related revenue and asset-gathering trends. Positive Sentiment: Potential cryptocurrency-regulation tailwind: Schwab reportedly backed the CLARITY Act ahead of an August deadline. Clearer digital-asset rules could help established financial firms expand crypto-related products and services, although the legislation remains subject to the legislative process. Charles Schwab backs the CLARITY Act

Schwab reportedly backed the CLARITY Act ahead of an August deadline. Clearer digital-asset rules could help established financial firms expand crypto-related products and services, although the legislation remains subject to the legislative process. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting “three big reasons” to favor SCHW and a report on billionaire investor Andreas Halvorsen’s holdings add to positive market attention, but these opinions are not new company fundamentals or formal analyst actions. Three big reasons to favor Charles Schwab Andreas Halvorsen’s top picks

Commentary highlighting “three big reasons” to favor SCHW and a report on billionaire investor Andreas Halvorsen’s holdings add to positive market attention, but these opinions are not new company fundamentals or formal analyst actions. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares, including General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III and executives Jonathan S. Beatty and Nigel J. Murtagh. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as a bearish signal, but they may still create limited investor caution.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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