Empowered Funds LLC Has $23.58 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,937 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $23,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 356 shares of the construction company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $707.26 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $564.92 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $806.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $786.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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