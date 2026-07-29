Empowered Funds LLC Has $24.33 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,128 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,278,000 after acquiring an additional 383,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $207.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.48%.

Key Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, ZYN manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028 . The facility is intended to increase U.S. production, improve supply-chain resilience and support exports as demand for nicotine pouches grows. The campus could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic output and support roughly 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, ZYN manufacturing campus to approximately . The facility is intended to increase U.S. production, improve supply-chain resilience and support exports as demand for nicotine pouches grows. The campus could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic output and support roughly 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The Aurora campus has opened and expands PMI’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning the company to meet rising ZYN demand and establish a strategic U.S. production and export hub. Management’s willingness to invest heavily suggests confidence in the brand’s long-term growth prospects. PMI U.S. Opens $1.2 Billion Aurora Campus

The Aurora campus has opened and expands PMI’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning the company to meet rising ZYN demand and establish a strategic U.S. production and export hub. Management’s willingness to invest heavily suggests confidence in the brand’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Reported regulatory approval for ZYN products improves the brand’s U.S. commercial position and provides additional support for future sales growth. Philip Morris Gains Ground After ZYN Approval

Reported regulatory approval for ZYN products improves the brand’s U.S. commercial position and provides additional support for future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: PM’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.20 versus a $2.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum.

PM’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.20 versus a $2.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Philip Morris cut its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time, partly because of unfavorable currency assumptions. However, investors appear to be looking past the reduction because it does not primarily reflect weaker underlying demand and comes alongside substantial ZYN reinvestment. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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