Empowered Funds LLC Has $24.85 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 2,571.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 97,628 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of FTAI Aviation worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.8%

FTAI stock opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.28.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here